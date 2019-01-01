Downtown Building Demolished

An historic building in the Greenville downtown area was demolished Wednesday.

The brick structure, in the 100 block of West College Avenue, was most recently the location of Sheri’s Place, a gift shop. It was purchased in September of 2007 by the owners of Mario’s Pizza, but was never reopened with a business inside.

Slatton Excavating was hired to conduct the demolition work. A member of the demolition crew said the structure was very deteriorated.

Sheri Rench told WGEL the building was possibly close to 150 years old and was originally built for a church.

Many may remember it as the office of Dr. William Hall, and there were other various businesses which shared the building with Dr. Hall.

Before Sheri’s Place opened in August of 1990, the building housed a picture framing business. Sheri’s Place was in operation for 17 years.