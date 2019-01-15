Fair Board Makes Adjustments In Absence Of Debatin

The Bond County Fair Association last week held its first meeting since the passing of its long-time secretary, Judy Debatin.

The secretary position was a topic for the board, but first President Craig Woker paid tribute to Debatin, noting how much she would be missed.

The annual fair association meeting and regular board meeting were held the same night.

During the regular meeting, board members agreed not one person could handle everything that Judy Debatin was doing, at least not at this time.

It was decided to appoint board member Adrienne Eilers as secretary so she could sign official papers for the state. She will also be the contact person for the fair.

Kelcie Schreiber has agreed to oversee the creation of the annual fair booklet.

During the annual meeting, Randy Ostrom and Dale Sarginson were re-elected to the board and Teresa Tompkins was approved as a new board member, filling a vacancy.

Craig Woker was reappointed fair president and Kevin Devore is vice president.

Kathy Hanke was re-hired as fair treasurer. Jerry Mollett, Ostrom and Sarginson were approved as executive board members.