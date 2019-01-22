Farm Credit 2019 Scholarship & Grant Programs

High school seniors pursuing a career in agriculture are invited to apply for a $2,000.00 Farm Credit Illinois Agriculture Scholarship.

Thirty scholarships will be given in 2019 with two recipients designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars.

Farm Credit Illinois also invites 4-H clubs and FFA chapters organizing projects to apply for a $500.00 community Improvement Grant.

Fifty $500.00 grants will be awarded to assist youth members in bring positive change to their local communities.

For more information, call Liz at 217-590-2114.