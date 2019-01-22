Farm Stress Workshop

Harvest is over. Outside pressures on net farm incomes continue to mount. Uncertainty for farmers and their families as well as lenders may create challenges when the time comes to increase or renew credit lines for the 2019 crop year. On Thursday, January 24, 2019 at noon, University of Illinois Extension Educator, Pam Schallhorn will be presenting an informational workshop on understanding farm financials from a lender’s perspective. Schallhorn will also provide insights and lessons learned on negotiating credit accommodations based on her experience as an Agricultural lender during the Ag Financial Crisis from 1987 to 1991.

Understanding Financial Statements: Preparing Farmers for Uncertain Times will be presented in person at Kaskaskia College’s Agricultural Education Center (2nd floor) 27210 College Rd. Centralia, Illinois from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday January 24, 2019. There is no charge for the workshop but you must register.

Can’t make the presentation in person? This presentation will be simultaneously streamed as a live webinar on SKYPE for Business. This workshop is a part of the Illinois Extension Small Farm Winter Webinar Series. Register online at https://go.aces.illinois.edu/SmallFarmWinterWebinar or for more info call 618-242-0780.