Fatal Accident West Of Highland

A Troy man was killed and four others were injured in an accident just after 5 PM Friday night on US Rt. 40, a half-mile west of Lake Road, west of Highland.

Illinois State Police say 73 year old Allen Reinacher, of Troy, was traveling east on Rt. 40 and 53 year old Catherine Witaschek, also of Troy, was traveling west, approaching Reinacher’s vehicle.

Authorities say it was snowing at the time of the collision and the roadway was covered with ice and snow.

Reinacher lost control of his vehicle, which crossed the center line into the westbound lane of traffic, crashing into Witaschek’s fan.

State Police say Reinacher was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner. Witaschek and three passengers were taken to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in highland with non-life-threatening injuries.