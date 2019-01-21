Fayette County CEO Presents Rock Around The Clock

The gym of the First United Methodist Church Barn in Vandalia will resemble a diner in the 50s on Saturday, January 26. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the fun will begin with themed music that will be played from a jukebox throughout the night. An Elvis impersonator will greet you at 5:30 p.m. and cheeseburgers and fries from Willy’s will be served. There will be free games and prizes. The games include; BINGO, Name that Tune, and Pin the Tail on the Donkey. There will also be hopscotch and hula-hooping. A photo booth will be set up and pictures will be emailed to you. Milkshakes and Silent Auction items will be offered as well.

Boys and girls, husbands and wives are all invited to buy tickets and come enjoy this fun night that the Fayette County CEO class has planned. We encourage you to bring cameras to take pictures with Elvis. We also encourage you to dress up in an outfit from the 50s. The best costume will be awarded a $25 gift certificate from the Gallatin Street Grille. Park in the parking lot behind the church, and in front of the barn, along 4th street.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 127 N 4th Street, Vandalia, IL 62471. The barn, which the event will be held in, is to the right of the church.

If you have any questions, please contact Cori Hipsher at 1(618) 267-2050 or chipsher2019@vandals203.org.