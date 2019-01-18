FCI & VFW Blood Drive Results

The Greenville Federal Correctional Institution sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive for staff Thursday, January 3, in the Staff Training Center. Eleven people registered with ten units collected. Alice Davis-Stewart and Eric Schmitt each earned a 4-gallon pin.

VFW Post 1377 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday, January 10, in the Post on South Fourth Street in Greenville. Fifty-two people registered with 46 units collected. The Red Cross goal was 38 units. Andrew Riddle got a 2-gallon pin. Pastor Curtis Flake, Bobby Suess, and Doug Redding each donated two units of red blood cells.