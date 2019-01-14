FNB Announces December Students Of The Month

The First National Bank has selected its recipients of the December Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

The December Students of the Month are:

Lanee McNary, Vandalia High School, nominated anonymously

Jamie Stokes, Ramsey High School, nominated by Melanie Meek

Austin Hinkel, Patoka High School, nominated by Mike Stallard, Nicole Gebke, Amanda Stratmann, Julie Koelm, and Justin Venhaus

Olivia Peters, Greenville High School, nominated by Ryan D’Arcy (pictured above)

Kennedy Quick, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Bobby Koontz and Karla Harre (below)

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year.