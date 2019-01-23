FSA Office Reopening

Although the partial federal government shutdown continues, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced Farm Service Agency offices reopen Thursday, January 24.

This includes the Bond County office on East Harris Avenue in Greenville.

The Department of Agriculture has temporarily recalled more than 9,700 FSA employees, to maintain offices, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From now through February 8, that will be the schedule. After February 8, if the shutdown continues, offices will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The employees will be working without pay until the government shutdown is resolved.

During the shutdown, the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service offices have remained open with money that remained available, but its future schedule after January 31 is questionable.

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District office is in the FSA-NRCS building in Greenville. Emily Hartman, coordinator of the soil and water conservation district, said her office will remain open as long as at least one of the two federal offices in the building is open.