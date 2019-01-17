Gan To Compete In State Pageant

The reigning Miss Bond County Fair Queen Kallie Gan has a busy weekend ahead as she participates in the Illinois County Fair Pageant in Springfield.

Kallie is the 20-year-old daughter of Tammy and Tony Gan of Greenville.

She was crowned Miss Bond County Fair in early August. Kallie said she’s been busy in her first 6 months as queen, participating in parades, benefits, community events, and other county fairs. She said the most memorable parts of the experience has been the impact a fair queen has on little girls, growing closer to Junior Miss Dakota Kruep, and the Taylor Tuff event, which she said opened her eyes to how close our community is.

The Taylor Tuff event was a benefit for young Taylor Marti, who has been treated for a brain tumor.

The pageant will be at the Crown Plaza in Springfield with 71 contestants.

Kallie said she’s been practicing her speech and the choreography, trying on outfits, and answering test questions to prepare for the big event.

Pageant activities, including rehearsals, begin Thursday. The preliminary competition is Saturday with Kallie in the evening group.

The top 15 will be announced Sunday evening with the finals to follow.

Also on Saturday, Kourtnie Gudgel of Greenville will represent Bond County in the state talent contest. The singer was the county winner in the junior division.

Kourtnie is the daughter of Sandra Gudgel of Greenville.