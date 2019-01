Each month this year, Greenville Elementary School recognized students who behaved kindly.

Teachers and staff record things they see students do, out of kindness, and Principal Swingler chooses six students at random for recognition.

The Greenville Elementary School Kindness Award winners for December are: Xavier Oestreich, Jackson Wood, Sophia Poggemoeller, Carly Compton, Spencer Nance, and Audrey Cornelius.