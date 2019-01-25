GHS & MG FFA Contest Results

The Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Section 19 Public Speaking contest held January 23 at Cowden-Herrick High School.

Trista Koertge competed in JV Extemporaneous. Hannah Albert competed in Varsity Extemporaneous. Kathryn Criner competed in JV Prepared. Peyton Simpson competed in Creed Speaking.

Trista Koertge placed 1st in JV Extemporaneous, Hannah Albert placed 5th in Varsity Extemporaneous, Kathryn Criner placed 2nd in JV Prepared, and Peyton Simpson placed 2nd in Creed Speaking.

Congratulations to the Greenville FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team. They placed 1st in the Section 19 contest. Jack Wall was 1st place chairman, Marrisa Schaefer was first place secretary and floor member, Cole Wall was second place floor member, and Dalton Knerrer was third place floor member. Other floor members were JR McCray and Carson Mathewson. They will now compete at district in March.

Congratulations are also in order for the Greenville FFA Public Speakers. Jack Wall was 1st and Cadence Perkins was 6th in Creed Speaking. Carson Mathewson was 2nd in JV Extemporaneous speaking. Marissa Schaefer was 3rd in Varsity Extemporaneous speaking, and Levi Siebert was 4th place in the Prepared Speech. Jack and Carson will now compete at District.