Here are Greenville High School Scholar Bowl results from week two. In their latest match, the Greenville varsity team defeated Staunton 380 – 170, Gillespie 260 – 50, and Hillsboro 300 – 100. The Junior Varsity team was also successful, beating Staunton 200 – 180, Gillespie 150 – 60, and Hillsboro 140 – 70.