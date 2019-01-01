Greenville Partners With Sunpin Solar On Community’s First Solar Initiative

The City of Greenville, Illinois is excited to announce an economic development initiative with the California-based solar developer Sunpin Solar by signing an Option and Lease Agreement for a potential major solar energy project site within the community. A lunch and learn hosted by the City along with Sunpin Solar briefing the community benefits has been scheduled for January 16, 2019 at the Los Amigos II Restaurant meeting room.

The solar site is directly north of I-70. This 150-acre site will host an approximate 30-40 megawatt (“MW”) solar system with an estimated annual production of up to 60 million kilowatt-hours (kWh). The total annual production could power as many as 6,600 homes.

“We are honored to introduce ourselves and our commitment to the Greenville community through solar,” says XJ Chen, Vice President of Development at Sunpin Solar. “This is our first ground-mount solar project in the State of Illinois and our goal is to bring more local jobs, solar education opportunities, tax revenues, and other benefits to Greenville in addition to the clean energy itself.”

“The City of Greenville is always dedicated to bringing more benefits to our communities. What Sunpin Solar is able to offer is aligned with our sustainability initiatives and a potential benefit to many in our community,” Bill Walker, Economic Development Coordinator of the City of Greenville. “The staff at the City of Greenville have been and will continue working with Sunpin Solar closely to better understand how the process works and let our community learn more about how solar energy can be a benefit.”

The City of Greenville is supporting Sunpin Solar in terms of securing energy off-takers from not only the Greenville Community but also from the larger region including Central and Western Illinois. Additionally, Sunpin is committed to working with local educational institutions to prepare the next generation of engineers and tradesmen and tradeswomen for jobs in the green, clean energy sector.

Recognized as a 2018 Top 5 Solar Developer in the U.S. by Solar Power World, Sunpin Solar is a solar development, investment, and asset management company. As a turnkey solar developer and investor, Sunpin Solar focuses on greenfield development, acquisitions, financing, and construction of commercial and utility-scale solar photovoltaic projects throughout the United States. Sunpin Solar is always looking for opportunities to partner with local communities to demonstrate the benefits of solar energy.

About Sunpin Solar

Based in Irvine, California, Sunpin Solar is primarily focused on superior project development, asset management, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management and operations of commercial and utility photovoltaic solar plants. Sunpin Solar has developed projects in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland and several other states. Sunpin Solar currently has more than 600 MW in its development pipeline.