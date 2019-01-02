GU Middle Grades Education Program Approved

Greenville University’s School of Education has received state approval of its redesigned program to prepare students to teach middle grades.

Licensure for teachers in grades 6 through 8 is provided in history, science, language arts and math.

Lisa Amundson, dean of the School of Education, and her team, worked about two years on redesigning the program, to comply with Illinois State Board of Education new requirements.

The university was commended for its emphasis on diverse field experiences for teachers.