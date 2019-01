The Bond County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity is seeking a partner family with whom to build a home.

Family selection will be soon and to get an application, families must attend a one-hour orientation session. Orientation sessions are Tuesday, January 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the Bradford Community Building and Saturday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m., in the St. Lawrence Church Posch Center.

For more information, call Pat at 980-0137.