Highland Christmas Lights Winners

The Highland Chamber of Commerce has announced winners of their annual Christmas lights contest.

Winners receive a Chamber Gift Certificate and bragging rights for the year.

Houses were nominated anonymously and the Chamber put out a ballot for the public to check out the nominees and cast votes.

Chamber officials reported a 25% in voting this year.

There are two categories: “Clark W. Griswald”, which shows an excessive use of lights, music, animation, and or other decorations; and “Home for the Holidays”, for entries that show a classic, yet refined, display of lights, decorations, music, and/or animation.

The “Clark W. Griswald” award went to Ken Kapp, at 1816 Parkview Dr., Highland.

The “Home for the Holidays” award went to Jim & Diane Munie, 315 Hampton Ct., Highland.