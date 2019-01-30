Home A Total Loss In Highland Fire

Highland firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Lynn Street Wednesday, just after 4 AM.

The home is owned by William and Ashley Eck, who live in the residence with their one year old son. The family escaped the home safely after William Eck observed noticed the fire in a storage area of the carport when he was leaving for work.

Extremely cold temperatures caused hoses and firefighters’ air masks to freeze up and become inoperable very quickly. Freezing water caused slip hazards and made conditions very difficult.

The Highland Pierron Fire Department, Marine Community Fire Protection District, the St. Rose Fire Protection District, and the St. Jacob Fire Protection District also responded and personnel from the Troy Fire Protection District covered the Highland station for subsequent calls. Madison County Emergency Management Agency sent a rehabilitation unit to help firefighters with periodic rewarming.

The home is valued at approximately $105,000 and has been deemed a total loss. Investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal has not yet identified a cause of the fire. Officials do not suspect foul play.