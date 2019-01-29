HSHS Auxiliary Presents Huge Annual Gift

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary held their annual membership meeting Monday evening at the hospital. The Auxiliary presented the hospital foundation with another huge gift of $380,000. Over the life of the organization the Auxiliary has raised $6,763,016 for hospital. This year’s gift will be used in a myriad of departments including, Surgery, Pulmonary, Clinics, Senior Wellness, Lab, and Emergency.

The Auxiliary focus their giving on patient care improvements, like new and better equipment. This year that includes a portable Ultrasound and PFT machines. And a large gift to the Imaging Department of $165,513.

James Dover, Interim President & CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital, told the Auxiliary the work they do is fantastic and they are one of the best auxiliaries in the entire state. Auxiliary members presented the check to Dover after electing new officers for 2019. The auxiliary has a full slate of fundraisers and events for 2019 and of course the Auxiliary Thrift Shop as well. If you are interested volunteering you are encouraged to call Marian Embry at 618-664-6096.