HSHS Holy Family Hospital Welcomes First Baby Of 2019

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has welcomed the first baby born in 2019 – E’zra Ezeqiel Makii Monroe was the hospital’s “New Year’s Baby.” Proud parents, Tyresha Pope and Kenny Monroe of Greenville, welcomed their son into the world at 9:42 a.m. on January 7, making him the first baby delivered at Holy Family Hospital in 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Baby E’zra was also welcomed by his siblings, E’zamih and E’mika.

Many local businesses joined the fun of watching and waiting for the first Greenville baby of 2019. Greenville shops, media outlets and individuals banded together to donate special gifts to the baby including gift certificates, personalized presents, necessities and more. All gifts were made possible by the generosity of local businesses.

A sincere “thank you” to all the generous local businesses that contributed donations and services to Baby E’zra, including:

Bond County Health Dept/Healthy Families America: Gift Bag

Bradford National Bank: Piggy Bank and Gift Card

Buchheit of Greenville: Gift Certificate

Capri IGA: Gift Certificate

Dairy Queen: Complimentary Ice Cream Cake

First Christian Church: Children’s Bible

First National Bank: Piggy Bank

Kahuna’s Burgers-N-More: Gift Certificate

Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse: Teddy Bear and Flameless Candle

Sew Unique: Photo Frame

True Value: Complimentary Gallon of Paint

Watson’s Drug Store: Boy Gift Bag

The Zone: 3 month gym membership

The nurses in the Women and Infants Center at Holy Family also donated a gift bag of baby items to the family.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.