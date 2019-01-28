HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Peter Kim, MD, MPH, Gastroenterologist

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Gastroenterologist Peter Kim, MD, MPH, to their team of providers. Dr. Kim is now seeing patients at the following locations:

HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – St. Elizabeth’s

3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., Suite 5000, O’Fallon, IL 62269

HSHS Medical Group Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic

200 Health Care Dr., Greenville, IL 62246

HSHS Medical Group Gastroenterology Specialty Clinic

12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 135, Highland, IL 62249

Board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, Dr. Kim completed his medical degree at University of Illinois in Rockford, Illinois and his Masters of Public Health at University of Illinois in Chicago. He completed an internal medicine residency at Lutheran General Hospital, University of Chicago, in Park Ridge, Illinois. His Gastroenterology fellowship was completed at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois.

For more information about Dr. Kim and the services he provides, please call 618-641-5803 or visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.