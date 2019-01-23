HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital 2019 Spring Health Fair

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will host their spring health fair Tuesday, April 23, from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Highland Hope Church, located at 12846 Daiber Road, Highland, IL. Pre-registration for an appointment will only take place in person, in the main lobby of the Hospital and on the dates listed below. Walk-in appointments are available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for those who do not pre-register.

Pre-registration Dates & Times

Sunday, March 3: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, March 18: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Friday, March 29: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The spring health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of pre-registration by cash, check or credit card. St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. You may submit your health fair receipt to your insurance plan, but St. Joseph’s Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

To ensure health fair attendees receive test results in a timely manner, St. Joseph’s Hospital will mail all test results to participants in approximately 3-4 weeks following the health fair; no test results will be mailed or faxed to a participant’s health care provider.

Free tests and screenings include blood pressure, BMI, vision and hearing. In addition, participants can elect to receive the following screenings at the listed prices:

Comprehensive Blood Screenings ($45)

This screening includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function, thyroid. 10-hour fast required

Prostatic Specific Antigen (PSA) Screenings ($15)

This screening is for men only. A doctor uses these results along with an exam to screen for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that men should receive the PSA annually, beginning at age 50 or begin at age 45 if considered “high risk.” This includes African-Americans and men who have a close relative who had prostate cancer before age 65, or close relative with prostate cancer at an early age, then testing can begin at age 40.

Hemoglobin A1C ($10)

This test measures the average blood glucose of diabetics during a 2-3 month period. This test is recommended for those with or at-risk for diabetes.

Vitamin D Screening ($15)

Helps detect Vitamin D deficiency – needed for calcium absorption and strong bones.

Peak Flow ($10) – Measures lung function.

Bone Density Screening ($5) – Heel scan for Osteoporosis, or thinning bones. Risk factors for Osteoporosis include aging, being female, menopause, smoking, low body weight, and some medications.

Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kit ($15) – Take home kit to check for blood in the stool. Annual screening tool used to detect precursors for Colorectal Cancer.

Screenings with a 10-hour fast as previously identified require plenty of water only; no gum, hard candy, sugar, or sweeteners.

The St. Joseph’s Hospital fall health fair is sponsored in part by the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation PrimeHealth sponsors: BlockPlaneDesigns, Donovan Rose Nester, P.C., Edward Jones – Matt Armentrout, FCB Banks, First Mid Bank & Trust, Highland Machine, Hill Vision Services, Highland Rural King, Meridith Funeral Home, Oberbeck Grain Company, Plaza Dental Care, Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral, Scott Credit Union, SIUA/Rogier Insurance Agency, Terra Properties, TheBANK of Edwardsville, and The Korte Company.

If you have any questions about the fall health fair, please call 618-651-2739 or visit stjosephshighland.org/fair.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.