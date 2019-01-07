I-70 Traffic Tied Up Monday Due To Accident

Traffic on Interstate 70 was tied up late Monday morning about a mile east of the Pocahontas exit.

A SUV overturned while travelling eastbound. It rolled through the median and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Illinois State Police investigated the crash, which was reported to the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 11:28 a.m. A Bond County Emergency Medical Services ambulance was sent to the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. It is not believed there were serious injuries.