Kaskaskia College Announces Honors Lists For 2018 Fall Semester

Enclosed are the lists of full-time and part-time students who qualified for the Kaskaskia College Academic Honor Rolls for the 2018 Fall Semester.

The names of the students who complete 12 or more college-level semester credits during the semester and part-time students who completed six or more college-level semester credits during the semester while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average are published at the end of the semester as the President’s List.

The names of the students who complete 12 or more college-level semester credits during the semester and part-time students who complete six or more college-level semester credits during the semester while maintaining a 3.5 or higher grade point average are published at the end of the semester as the Dean’s List.