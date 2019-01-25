Kaskaskia College Hosts Legislative Breakfast

Kaskaskia College hosted its Annual Legislative Breakfast at the College’s Crisp Technology Center on Wednesday, January 23. Those attending the meeting included representatives from the offices of United States Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and United States Congressman John Shimkus, as well as State Representatives Charlie Meier and Blaine Whilhour. Also attending were, Cody Moake, Community Affairs Specialist for Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs and Josh Bowen, Southern Region Outreach Coordinator for Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza.

The meeting provided KC administrators and board members the opportunity to highlight the College’s enrollment growth over the past three semesters (reversing recent declines), as well as maintaining a solid financial base as the college continues to be a good steward for district taxpayers. The meeting also highlighted KC’s efforts to combat the vocational skills gap that plagues industries on the local and national level. College staff also showcased several new programs it has planned for this fall including Health Information Technology, Industrial Technology Management and Construction Projects Management. Those in attendance also discussed several issues that impact the College at the state and federal level.

KC President George Evans notes these meetings provide an important opportunity for the College, as legislators begin preparation for the 2019 legislative session. “We are extremely thankful for the continued support our legislators have given to Kaskaskia College,” said Evans. “These meetings give us a chance to show our legislators how we are doing as an institution of higher learning, as well it gives us an opportunity to stress to them important issues on the state and federal levels that we need their support on.”