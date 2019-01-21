Kaskaskia College To Receive Accreditation Evaluation Visit

Kaskaskia College will undergo a comprehensive evaluation from March 18-20 by a team representing The Higher Learning Commission. Kaskaskia College has been accredited at the associate degree level by the Commission since 1964.

The Higher Learning Commission is one of six accrediting agencies in the United States that provide institutional accreditation on a regional basis. Institutional accreditation evaluates an entire institution and accredits it as a whole. Other agencies provide accreditation for specific programs. The Commission accredits approximately 1100 institutions of higher education in a nineteen-state region. The Commission is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

The public is invited to submit comments on KC’s public perception, current activities, and services as part of the Higher Learning Commission accreditation process. Comments can be submitted online at https://www.hlcommission.org/Student-Resources/third-party-comment.html or by mail using this address: Public Comment on Kaskaskia College; The Higher Learning Commission; 230 S. LaSalle St., Suite 7-500; Chicago, IL 60604-1413. Further information is available on the Kaskaskia College website: www.kaskaskia.edu.