KC December Graduates

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce the following students as December 2018 graduates.
Associate in Arts
Addieville
Morgan C. Kampwerth
Bartelso
Jesslyn M. Lackey
Benjamin W. Thompson
Beckemeyer
Kirsten L. Thomas
Belleville
Heidi L. Kilian
Breese
Lucas R. Koopmann
Dylan J. Loquasto
Carlyle
Clara Rose Colston
Luke A. Kampwerth
Shirley F. Lemanski
Sarah E. Norton
Hannah J. Wheelan
Centralia
Abubakar A. Abulfathi
Chelsey R. Voss
DuBois
Jacob Charles Heck
Hoyleton
Karlie Anne Segelhorst
Iuka
Rachel R. Powless
Ellen M. Sullens
Leavenworth, KS
Lily A. Wilson
Mason
Katie B. Hatfield
Nashville
Cody H. Rhine
New Baden
Haley E. Rogers
Okawville
Nicole K. Meyer
Ramsey
Rylee D. Wollerman
St. Peter
Lauren N. Lotz
Sandoval
Zachary D. Butts
Trenton
Makala M. Kohlbrecher
Vandalia
Emma S. Carroll
Alexis A. Stuckwisch
Associate in Science
Alma
Morgan A. Lewis
Beckemeyer
Brooke L. Kruse
Pocahontas
Griffin L. Kruse
Associate in General Studies
Breese
Jerica R. Weiffenbach
Carlyle
Shelby W. Goldsmith
Centralia
Sabrina Hall
Jessica F. Prange
Farina
Travis L. Field
Greenville
Sarah N. Bruno
Nashville
Joseph A. Drees
Vandalia
Courtney A. Ulmer
Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business
Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell
Associate in Applied Science – Animal Science
Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell
Associate in Applied Science – Plant & Soil Science
Centralia
Kaleb P. Kruse
Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nursing
Bartelso
Amanda M. Emig
Beckemeyer
Ashley C. Jones
Breese
Caitlin E. Kuper
Kristen E. Peters
Carlyle
Hailee R. Rose
Taylor M. Rose
Centralia
Mollie L. Glenn
Marcie L. Hails
Cynthia L. Sloat
Hoyleton
Ginger L. Cotter
Salem
Haley Christina Gallatin
Brandon W. Stuber
Allyssa Marie Wood
Smithboro
Abbigail Cunningham
Trenton
Laura K. Kollmann
Vandalia
Nicole D. Craycroft
Samantha L. Fritschle
Alison M. Jones
Venedy
Morgan R. Burrough
Walnut Hill
Bretton S. Little
Associate in Applied Science – Business
Greenville
Amy L. Boucher
Junction City
Amanda R. McCormick
Associate in Applied Science – Culinary Arts
Centralia
Jennifer R. Braddy
Associate in Applied Science – Criminal Justice
Aviston
Kristal L. Litteken
Beckemeyer
Zachary A. Koehler
Carlyle
Alexis Bianca Sangster
Centralia
Ashante S. Dabney
Pocahontas
Blake S. McFarland
Salem
Nicholas R. Bowerman
Amanda M. Murphy
Associate in Applied Science – Dental Assisting
Bluford
Breonna M. Withrow
Carlyle
Alexandra M. Vahlkamp
Associate in Applied Science – Early Childhood Education
Benton
Kelley A. White
Associate in Applied Science – Industrial Electricity
Iuka
Brandon M. McPheter
Associate in Applied Science – Industrial Technology
Centralia
Randy L. Schwartz
Matthew J. Walter
Associate in Applied Science – Network Administration
Trenton
Colin M. Vahlkamp
Associated in Applied Science – Welding Technology
New Baden
Ian M. Elliott
Certificate – Agriculture Business
Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell
Certificate – Animal Science
Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell
Certificate – Plant & Soil Science
Centralia
Kaleb P. Kruse
Certificate – Dental Assisting
Salem
Hailey E. Jones
Certificate – Automotive Maintenance & Inspection
Central City
Nathan A. Thomas
Certificate – Light Diesel Technology
Central City
Nathan A. Thomas
Certificate – AutoCAD
Aviston
Nolan T. Robben
Certificate – AutoCAD Civil
Germantown
Kevin F. Albers
Certificate – Inventor Mechanical
Germantown
Kevin F. Albers
St. Rose
Ethan M. Schumacher
Certificate – Inventor-Pre-Engineering Mechanical
Breese
Nicholas R. Mensing
Certificate – Basic Carpentry
Carlyle
Jacob R. Koelmel
Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter
Certificate – Basic Builder
Carlyle
Jacob R. Koelmel
Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter
Certificate – Better Builder
Carlyle
Jacob R. Koelmel
Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter
New Baden
Timothy J. Brunker
Certificate – Finish Carpentry
Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter
Certificate – CISCO Engineering
Germantown
Kristin L. Gebke
Certificate – Industrial Technology
Alma
Steven M. Kindermann
Centralia
Earl William Harlow
Randy L. Schwartz
Matthew J. Walter
Certificate – Network Security Administration
Trenton
Colin M. Vahlkamp
Certificate – Criminal Justice
Beckemeyer
Zachary A. Koehler
Centralia
Ashante S. Dabney
Pocahontas
Blake S. McFarland
Salem
Nicholas R. Bowerman
Certificate – Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Breese
Leah E. Haake
Carlyle
Mara L. Burton
Centralia
Haleigh S. Marsh
Fairview Heights
Tori O’Neal
Pana
Erin N. Holthaus
St. Peter
Fischer M. Tharp
Teutopolis
Courtney R. Hoelscher
Certificate – Medical Office Personnel
Iuka
Chelsey L. Lane
Salem
Kaitlynn F. Ruscher
Certificate – Medical Billing and Coding
Centralia
Tori S. Slagley
Germantown
Jennifer L. Boothby
Salem
Kaitlynn F. Ruscher
Sorento
Brooke N. Chilovich
Certificate – Cosmetology
Carlyle
Rebecca A. Kreke
Samantha A. Mueller
Centralia
Sydney E. Hoerchler
Jessica F. Prange
Carlos E. Welta
Highland
Madyson A. Huelsmann
Mt. Vernon
Micaela J. Reeves
Okawville
Alyssa R. Thompson
Smithboro
Shelby L. Duren
Certificate – Practical Nursing
Centralia
Alexandra R. Metzger
Mollie B. Owen
Holland E. Ray
Greenville
Paul Kudyba, III
Kenia E. Yingling
Hoyleton
Lindsay A. Becker
Mulberry Grove
Ashley K. Henry
Nashville
Alyssa R. Kretzer
Kelley E. Patton
New Baden
Shelby M. Kehrer
Salem
Temitope Hannah Adenekan
Nicole L. Hays
Kathy Mae Kennedy
Amanda L. Mitchell
Smithboro
Taylor N. Vohlken
Vandalia
Abbey V. Forbis
Judith M. Sharp
Certificate – Introductory Welder Level I
New Baden
Ian M. Elliott
Certificate – Introductory Welder Level II
Centralia
Jeffrey D. Miller, II
New Baden
Ian M. Elliott
Certificate – Introductory Welder Level III
Centralia
Jeffrey D. Miller, II
New Baden
Ian M. Elliott