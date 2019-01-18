KC December Graduates

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce the following students as December 2018 graduates.

Associate in Arts

Addieville
Morgan C. Kampwerth

Bartelso
Jesslyn M. Lackey
Benjamin W. Thompson

Beckemeyer
Kirsten L. Thomas

Belleville
Heidi L. Kilian

Breese
Lucas R. Koopmann
Dylan J. Loquasto

Carlyle
Clara Rose Colston
Luke A. Kampwerth
Shirley F. Lemanski
Sarah E. Norton
Hannah J. Wheelan

Centralia
Abubakar A. Abulfathi
Chelsey R. Voss

DuBois
Jacob Charles Heck

Hoyleton
Karlie Anne Segelhorst

Iuka
Rachel R. Powless
Ellen M. Sullens

Leavenworth, KS
Lily A. Wilson

Mason
Katie B. Hatfield

Nashville
Cody H. Rhine

New Baden
Haley E. Rogers

Okawville
Nicole K. Meyer

Ramsey
Rylee D. Wollerman

St. Peter
Lauren N. Lotz

Sandoval
Zachary D. Butts

Trenton
Makala M. Kohlbrecher

Vandalia
Emma S. Carroll
Alexis A. Stuckwisch

Associate in Science

Alma
Morgan A. Lewis

Beckemeyer
Brooke L. Kruse

Pocahontas
Griffin L. Kruse

Associate in General Studies

Breese
Jerica R. Weiffenbach

Carlyle
Shelby W. Goldsmith

Centralia
Sabrina Hall
Jessica F. Prange

Farina
Travis L. Field

Greenville
Sarah N. Bruno

Nashville
Joseph A. Drees

Vandalia
Courtney A. Ulmer

Associate in Applied Science – Agriculture Business

Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell

Associate in Applied Science – Animal Science

Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell

Associate in Applied Science – Plant & Soil Science

Centralia
Kaleb P. Kruse

Associate in Applied Science – Associate Degree Nursing

Bartelso
Amanda M. Emig

Beckemeyer
Ashley C. Jones

Breese
Caitlin E. Kuper
Kristen E. Peters

Carlyle
Hailee R. Rose
Taylor M. Rose

Centralia
Mollie L. Glenn
Marcie L. Hails
Cynthia L. Sloat

Hoyleton
Ginger L. Cotter

Salem
Haley Christina Gallatin
Brandon W. Stuber
Allyssa Marie Wood

Smithboro
Abbigail Cunningham

Trenton
Laura K. Kollmann

Vandalia
Nicole D. Craycroft
Samantha L. Fritschle
Alison M. Jones

Venedy
Morgan R. Burrough

Walnut Hill
Bretton S. Little

Associate in Applied Science – Business

Greenville
Amy L. Boucher

Junction City
Amanda R. McCormick

Associate in Applied Science – Culinary Arts

Centralia
Jennifer R. Braddy

Associate in Applied Science – Criminal Justice

Aviston
Kristal L. Litteken

Beckemeyer
Zachary A. Koehler

Carlyle
Alexis Bianca Sangster

Centralia
Ashante S. Dabney

Pocahontas
Blake S. McFarland

Salem
Nicholas R. Bowerman
Amanda M. Murphy

Associate in Applied Science – Dental Assisting

Bluford
Breonna M. Withrow

Carlyle
Alexandra M. Vahlkamp

Associate in Applied Science – Early Childhood Education

Benton
Kelley A. White

Associate in Applied Science – Industrial Electricity

Iuka
Brandon M. McPheter

Associate in Applied Science – Industrial Technology

Centralia
Randy L. Schwartz
Matthew J. Walter

Associate in Applied Science – Network Administration

Trenton
Colin M. Vahlkamp

Associated in Applied Science – Welding Technology

New Baden
Ian M. Elliott

Certificate – Agriculture Business

Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell

Certificate – Animal Science

Patoka
Nicole L. Hassell

Certificate – Plant & Soil Science

Centralia
Kaleb P. Kruse

Certificate – Dental Assisting

Salem
Hailey E. Jones

Certificate – Automotive Maintenance & Inspection

Central City
Nathan A. Thomas

Certificate – Light Diesel Technology

Central City
Nathan A. Thomas

Certificate – AutoCAD

Aviston
Nolan T. Robben

Certificate – AutoCAD Civil

Germantown
Kevin F. Albers

Certificate – Inventor Mechanical

Germantown
Kevin F. Albers

St. Rose
Ethan M. Schumacher

Certificate – Inventor-Pre-Engineering Mechanical

Breese
Nicholas R. Mensing

Certificate – Basic Carpentry

Carlyle
Jacob R. Koelmel

Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter

Certificate – Basic Builder

Carlyle
Jacob R. Koelmel

Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter

Certificate – Better Builder

Carlyle
Jacob R. Koelmel

Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter

New Baden
Timothy J. Brunker

Certificate – Finish Carpentry

Hoyleton
Andrew J. Straughter

Certificate – CISCO Engineering

Germantown
Kristin L. Gebke

Certificate – Industrial Technology

Alma
Steven M. Kindermann

Centralia
Earl William Harlow
Randy L. Schwartz
Matthew J. Walter

Certificate – Network Security Administration

Trenton
Colin M. Vahlkamp

Certificate – Criminal Justice

Beckemeyer
Zachary A. Koehler

Centralia
Ashante S. Dabney

Pocahontas
Blake S. McFarland

Salem
Nicholas R. Bowerman

Certificate – Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Breese
Leah E. Haake

Carlyle
Mara L. Burton

Centralia
Haleigh S. Marsh

Fairview Heights
Tori O’Neal

Pana
Erin N. Holthaus

St. Peter
Fischer M. Tharp

Teutopolis
Courtney R. Hoelscher

Certificate – Medical Office Personnel

Iuka
Chelsey L. Lane

Salem
Kaitlynn F. Ruscher

Certificate – Medical Billing and Coding

Centralia
Tori S. Slagley

Germantown
Jennifer L. Boothby

Salem
Kaitlynn F. Ruscher

Sorento
Brooke N. Chilovich

Certificate – Cosmetology

Carlyle
Rebecca A. Kreke
Samantha A. Mueller

Centralia
Sydney E. Hoerchler
Jessica F. Prange
Carlos E. Welta

Highland
Madyson A. Huelsmann

Mt. Vernon
Micaela J. Reeves

Okawville
Alyssa R. Thompson

Smithboro
Shelby L. Duren

Certificate – Practical Nursing

Centralia
Alexandra R. Metzger
Mollie B. Owen
Holland E. Ray

Greenville
Paul Kudyba, III
Kenia E. Yingling

Hoyleton
Lindsay A. Becker

Mulberry Grove
Ashley K. Henry

Nashville
Alyssa R. Kretzer
Kelley E. Patton

New Baden
Shelby M. Kehrer

Salem
Temitope Hannah Adenekan
Nicole L. Hays
Kathy Mae Kennedy
Amanda L. Mitchell

Smithboro
Taylor N. Vohlken

Vandalia
Abbey V. Forbis
Judith M. Sharp

Certificate – Introductory Welder Level I

New Baden
Ian M. Elliott

Certificate – Introductory Welder Level II

Centralia
Jeffrey D. Miller, II

New Baden
Ian M. Elliott

Certificate – Introductory Welder Level III

Centralia
Jeffrey D. Miller, II

New Baden
Ian M. Elliott

