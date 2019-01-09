Man Arrested By Marshals In Greenville

Greenville Chief of Police Johnny Runyon has confirmed to WGEL that Tim Hayden, who has been living in Greenville on South Third Street, was arrested by agents of the U.S. Marshal’s Service Wednesday morning at Hayden’s home.

Hayden was on parole after being convicted in 1991 of murdering his wife in Belleville. She was stabbed at a Belleville bar.

Hayden, age 59, was sentenced to 55 years in prison and paroled in January of last year.

Chief Runyon said Hayden was taken into custody, Wednesday, without incident, on a Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.