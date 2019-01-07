Master Gardener Training Fee Waivers For Clinton County Residents

The Clinton County Master Gardeners will offer a partial Master Gardener Fee waiver to residents of Clinton County, IL. The wavier is intended to encourage and support county residents who wish to further their education and pursue becoming an Illinois Master Gardener.

The Master Gardeners mission is “Helping others learn to grow,” and Clinton County has a strong group of Master Gardeners to aide in fulfilling this mission locally. If you have a desire to learn more about gardening from experts at Illinois Extension and becoming a member of this group you should consider registering for the upcoming training and applying for a fee waiver.

Master Gardener training is a series of classes over a ten-week period beginning January 22. Participants receive training on a wide variety of horticultural topics. Classes include annuals, perennials, fruits, vegetable gardening, soils, turf, insect and disease, trees and shrubs, organic gardening along with practical botany. The classes support all levels of gardeners. To learn more about the Master Garden Program visit: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/mg/ or call Gail at 618-526-4551. Registration deadline is January 11.