McKendree University Student Found Dead In Lebanon

A McKendree University student was found dead in the yard of a home in Lebanon Saturday.

Lebanon Police identified the man as Kirk Jackson, Jr.

Jackson is listed on the McKendree Bearcats website as a member of the university’s men’s volleyball team. He is from O’Fallon, MO, and would have turned 20 Tuesday, January 22.

Lebanon Police say they received a report of a man down in a yard in the 100 block of Perryman in Lebanon Saturday around 8 AM. Upon arrival they found Jackson unconscious and not breathing. EMS responded and Jackson was pronounced deceased.

The St. Clair County Coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.