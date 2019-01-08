MG FFA Named To Top 15 In Pioneer Big A Challenge

The Mulberry Grove FFA demonstrated a great amount of creativity in the Pioneer® brand A-Series soybeans Big A Challenge. The chapter’s final masterpiece will be one of 15 featured during 2019 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill.

A judging panel selected the top 15 chapters in the collaboration between Pioneer and FFA that focuses on the next generation of soybean varieties and the next generation of growers. Each chapter will bring a unique perspective to decorating a seven-foot-tall Big A statue, highlighting A-Series soybeans’ cutting-edge science and game-changing yield potential while celebrating local communities.

“We are impressed by the creativity from the next generation,” says John Schartman, Pioneer Soybean Category Lead, Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. “The FFA chapters brought their ‘A’ game to the first round of competition. We’re excited to see how they will tie together A-Series soybeans, the Pioneer spirit and their local community in the final designs.”

FFA chapters were selected based on an essay highlighting how A-Series soybeans benefit farmers and a sample design of their Big A statue. Chapters will decorate the Big A statues through May, with the top three winners awarded prize money — $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place — at the 2019 Farm Progress Show. The public also will vote for their favorites on the Pioneer Facebook and Twitter pages, with the winning chapter receiving the People’s Choice Award and a special prize for its members.