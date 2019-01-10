More On Potential Solar Field In Greenville

It was recently announced Sunpin Solar has an option to construct a large solar project in the southeast part of Greenville.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Steve Kim, attorney for Sunpin, spoke to city officials and answered questions.

The company has headquarters in Chicago and California.

City Manager Dave Willey opened the discussion by talking about the proposal. He said officials have been working on the project for around 8 or 9 months. The solar development would occupy the ground east of Love’s Travel Center. It’s a 150 acre project. It is an option, but is not finalized.

Kim commented about the goals of the project, saying he wanted to make it a collaborative effort with everyone in the city, not just local government. He said the solar development, which would be one of the biggest in Illinois, would be a good incentive for companies looking at Greenville.

He was asked about the timetable for construction of the solar field. He said there’s a process that must happen and a lot of it is determined by the utility company, Ameren.

A community meeting to talk about the project is Wednesday at noon in the Los Amigos II meeting room. Lunch will be served. Those wanting to attend must RSVP Bill Walker by email at bwalker@greenvilleillinois.com by Monday.

Representatives from Sunpin and the city will discuss the project on WGEL’s Public Affairs Program Sunday following the noon news.