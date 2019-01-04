Most Popular Baby Names At HSHS Holy Family Hospital In 2018

A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top baby boy and baby girl names at Holy Family hospital in 2018. Many boy names tied for the top 5 positions.

Boys:

1. Grayson/Greyson

2. Westin/Weston/Westyn

3. Nolan

4. Landyn

5. Bentley

6. Ryker

7. Elijah

8. Silas

Girls:

1. Daisy

2. River

3. Lydia

4. Hope

5. Abigail

