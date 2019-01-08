Mulberry Grove Village Looking For Part Time Office Employee

During the Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting Monday night, the board decided to hire a part-time office person. For information about the position or to pick up an application form, call the Village office at 326-8815 or stop by the Village Hall.

Board members hired IRH Tree and Bucket Service from St. Elmo to trim and cut some trees in the village and the Mulberry Grove Cemetery.

The Mulberry Grove Sanitation District presented a proposed contract for 2019. Village board members will seek a one month contract extension during which they will examine the current contract. Action on the contract is tabled until the February meeting.