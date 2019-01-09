New Chamber Board Members & Officers

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has elected officers and board members for 2019.

Randy Alderman is president, Noel Harnetiaux, vice president; Robert Ellsworth, treasurer; and Ryan Champ, secretary.

New members to the Chamber board are Bill Walker and Dusty Bauer.

Returning board members are Michael Diaz, Alan Gaffner, Tom Kennedy, Steve Morgan, Linda Myette, Janice Romack, Troy Oldham, Wes Olson, and Dave Willey.

The Chamber’s New Faces/New Places breakfast meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 17 at 7:30 a.m. in the Bradford Community Room. Owners or representatives of businesses, in and surrounding Greenville, are invited to attend and speak.

Planning has begun for the annual Greenville Graffiti Car Show, which will be held in downtown Greenville Saturday, June 15.