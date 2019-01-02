New Classes At Unit 2 High School

The Unit 2 school board has approved offering three new classes to high school students and changing an art class.

The new classes are computer science principles, beginning guitar and beginning ukulele.

In addition, drawing and painting will be split into two separate classes.

Superintendent Wes Olson talked about the new classes, noting the classes will not necessarily be offered in the 2019-2020 school year. The board action means the classes can be in the course catalog and if enough students enroll, the class could be offered.

The board followed the recommendation of its Policy and Curriculum Committee to add the classes to the high school curriculum.