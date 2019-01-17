New Governor In Office

Illinois officially has a new governor.

Jay Robert Pritzker, better known as J.B., was sworn in as the 42nd governor of Illinois in a ceremony Monday in Springfield.

Also taking the oath of office was Juliana Stratton as lieutenant governor.

Both are Democrats from the Chicago area.

Pritzker replaces Bruce Rauner, who was governor 4 years. Evelyn Sanguinetti was Rauner’s lieutenant governor.

Pritzker is a private business owner and his family owns the Hyatt hotel chain.

Pritzker won the Democratic primary then defeated Rauner in the November 2018 election.

Stratton is Illinois’ 48th lieutenant governor and the first African American woman in the position. She had been a state representative.