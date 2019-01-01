New Year’s Day Water Rescue

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pocahontas and Greenville Fire Departments were called to assist a stranded motorist in the floodwater of Dolls Orchard Road Tuesday. The call came in just after 8:00 AM.

The owner of the vehicle, 22 year old Chris McColl, of New Baden, and his passenger were not injured.

Bond County Sheriff’s deputies remind you that low lying roadways and surrounding areas can flood quickly when substantial and repeated rainfalls arrive in a short amount of time. Water levels on roads are often much higher than they appear and it doesn’t take much flooding to create dangerous water currents. If you encounter a floodwater covered roadway, you should safely turn around and use an alternate route.