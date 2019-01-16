Packed House To Learn About Solar Project

Over 100 local residents filled the banquet center at the Econo Lodge Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the proposed 150 acre solar energy project in Greenville.

Bill Behling, Business Development Manager for Sunpin Solar, presented information about the project and fielded questions from those in attendance.

We spoke with Behling after the event about why Greenville is a great location for this project. He said the location, proximity to the interstate and substation, and community support and interest are among the factors that make it an ideal site.

Click below to hear his comments:

We also asked how Sunpin will fill the construction jobs for the project and for future maintenance. He said Sunpin will manage construction after hiring a contractor. That contractor will hire local subcontractors, which could result in creation of more local jobs.

Click below for more:

Behling said during the presentation that in the construction phase somewhere between 100-200 temporary jobs could be created.

Sunpin would lease the ground from the City of Greenville and the energy produced could be sold multiple ways including locally through either Ameren or other local power providers.

When asked if it’s possible that the project could be expanded if there was a demand, Behling said yes. A seven foot fence would surround the solar panels between East Bowman Drive and I-70