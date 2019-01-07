Panama Man Injured In Sorento Accident

A Panama man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sorento Saturday afternoon.

Lonnie P. Campbell, age 49, was taken by ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment. Campbell was driving a pickup truck on East Taylor Street, just east of Siemen Street in Sorento.

A deputy reported that at about 1:45 p.m. the truck left the roadway, struck a mailbox, went through a ditch and over a driveway, and hit a tree head-on. Damage to the front of the truck was extensive.

Citations were issued to the driver for alleged failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Also responding to the scene were Shoal Creek Fire Protection District first responders.