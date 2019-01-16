Park District Board Talks Pool & Parks

A lengthy discussion was held Monday evening by the Kingsbury Park District Board with Mark Frey of Southwestern Construction, regarding work still to be done at the swimming pool.

The pool was used during the 2018 summer season, but the punch list of items to be completed, compiled on June 29 of last year, is still being addressed.

Problems occurred with drainage in the family changing area and the lifeguard/concession building. Quarry tile is currently being placed over the concrete and should be completed soon.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said there is also work to be done at the splash pad and a valve needs to be installed on a pool line.

Sauerwein reported new, larger windows have been installed in the meeting room at Patriot’s Park. They are about table height, so those inside can see outside. The old windows were much higher in the building.

Sauerwein said the weather has slowed down progress on the completion of Bicentennial Park, near the intersection of Fourth and Winter Streets in Greenville.

Signup is underway for youth soccer in the spring. The early bird registration ends January 28 and online registration completely ends at 11:45 p.m. on February 10.

The soccer leagues, for girls and boys ages 4 through 14, are divided by age groups.