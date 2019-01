The Village of Pocahontas sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive recently in the St. Nicholas Church Hall. Thirty-four people registered with 36 units collected. The Red Cross goal was 27 units.

Jim Potthast, Kevin Budde, and Jimmy Clanton each donated two units of red blood cells.

Kevin Budde got a 15-gallon pin, Jack Stewart a 10-gallon pin, Deborah Riddle an 8-gallon pin, and Diann King a 7-gallon pin.