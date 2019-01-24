Postage Going Up

You have less than a week to buy stamps at the post office at the current price.

Effective January 27, Forever stamp postage for a first class letter will increase from 50 to 55 cents. It’s the largest increase since 1991, when the cost went from 25 to 29 cents.

Each additional ounce for a first class letter, however, will be going down. It is currently 21 cents an ounce and will drop to 15 cents.

Metered mail rates for first class letters go from 47 cents to 50 cents.

Priority Mail Express will increase 3.9 percent while Priority Mail will have an average raise of 5.9 percent. First class package service will see an average increase of 11.9 percent.

The rate changes were approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission.