Power Issues Caused By Extreme Weather

Strong winds, accompanying the extreme cold, were the reason for scattered power outages in the WGEL listening area this morning.

By 10:30 a.m., all service was restored in the Southwestern Electric Cooperative service area. Early this morning, about 260 members lost power in Bond, Fayette and Madison counties.

Crews were quickly dispatched to repair damage.

Ameren Illinois also had scattered outages in Central and Southern Illinois.

Greenville District firefighters were dispatched twice this morning due to the weather.

At 4:44 they stood by near the intersection of Eastern and College Avenue as power lines were arcing.

Ameren personnel arrived on the scene to relieve firemen, but no sooner had that happened that firemen were called again, at 6:30.

They were sent to Airport Avenue at Martin Road, south of Greenville, where a power line was down. A Southwestern Electric crew arrived. Firemen were there close to two hours.

Joe Richardson, vice president of communications for Southwestern Electric, cautions everyone to avoid all downed and low-hanging power lines. The lines may be energized or become energized without warning.