Pre-Registration For 2019 HSHS Holy Family Hospital Health Fair

Spring is just around the corner and so is one of Greenville’s biggest annual events, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair, taking place on March 15 from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville. Community members will be able to pre-register for the health fair online beginning January 21 by visiting hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.

The Health Fair is open to the public, and the hospital advises people to sign up to reserve a time slot for their tests and screenings.

“We have continued to have great success with our health fair, and we are blessed to be able to provide this event year after year for our community.” says Carol Dodson, HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s chief nursing officer. “Pre-registering online has been growing in popularity over the years. It allows community members to reserve a time slot from the comfort of their home, as well as allowing people from neighboring communities to sign up without making the drive to Greenville to pre-register.”

The online pre-registration opens January 21 and will close March 12, and can be accessed at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Walk-ins will also be welcomed from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the event day, March 15.

At the event, there are many vendor booths and screenings available. The lab screenings offered have nominal costs to offset fees. These include:

A comprehensive health and blood screening, which includes chemistry testing, a complete blood count and more, costs just $45.

Additional testing that can be added on include:

The PSA or prostate screening (for Men Only) for $15.

Hemoglobin A1C test to detect or monitor diabetes for $10 or Vitamin D level for $15.

ColoVantage test, a supplemental screening test for those at higher risk for colorectal cancer, can be added for $140.

Health fair participants can expect their results to be mailed to their home within three weeks following the event.

Not only is HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Health Fair a potentially life-saving one, it’s also fun. The event will feature popular health booth exhibits, giveaways, and refreshments.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s 2019 Health Fair, call 618-690-3599, or visit www.hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair on or after January 21. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.