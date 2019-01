Centerstone is providing free training, in the Bond County Senior Center, to share valuable information and tools for family members caring for an individual experiencing dementia or memory loss.

Sessions are Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., January 8-25. Attendees must attend all six of the two-hour sessions.

There are only 12 spots available and participants must register by calling Laura at 772-4620.