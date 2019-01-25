Scholarships Available Through FNB

The First National Bank is now accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors in Bond County. Two Greenville High School and two Mulberry Grove High School seniors will be selected to each receive a $500 scholarship. Scholarship applications are available in the guidance offices of each school or may be downloaded at the bank’s website at www.thefnb.com. Scholarships are listed under the Trust tab.

Applicants must have a minimum of 3.0 grade point average and exhibit the willingness to “go the extra mile” in academics, sports, or extra-curricular activities. Applicants will also submit a one page essay on a topic that is outlined in the application package.

Applications must be received no later than April 1.

A scholarship in memory of Brett Schewe is also available to Mulberry Grove High School seniors. Brett was a member of the Mulberry Grove High School class of 2015 and actively involved in FFA. This scholarship will go to a student who has demonstrated strong participation in the Mulberry Grove FFA. Applicants must be attending an accredited college or technical school as a full-time student this fall. Students interested in this $1,000 scholarship must submit a complete application and two page essay on the topic “What are your goals after high school and how is FFA helping you meet those goals?” Application packets including scholarship criteria are available at the Mulberry Grove High School guidance office. Completed applications must be returned to the guidance office by 3 p.m. March 1.

If you have any questions about these scholarships, contact Pat Kious at FNB Greenville at 664-0300 or Dianne Siebert at FNB Mulberry Grove at 326-8314.