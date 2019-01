The Bond County Unit 2 school board met in special session Thursday night and filled a vacancy.

Brian Zeeb of Greenville was appointed to the board and will serve through the April election.

Zeeb replaces Greg Zykan, who resigned due to moving out of the district.

The district sought residents interested in the board position. Eleven expressed interest and 7 of them were interviewed Thursday night. Zeeb was approved on a 6-0 vote.