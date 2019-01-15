Seeking A Unit 2 High School Principal

bond County Unit 2 is accepting applications for a high school principal.

Current Principal Wendy Porter will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the selection process will be an inclusive one, done in several steps. The first step would involve a committee of BCCU2 administrators, board members, and high school teachers. Second round interviews, with more administrators, are expected to be in the beginning of February. That step would be followed by negotiations.

Superintendent Olson praised Principal Porter for her years of dedicated service as a strong leader for the high school.

He believes several candidates will apply. He said the position is very attractive to applicants due to the array of extracurricular opportunities and academic success at GHS, among other factors.

Applications are being accepted until 3 p.m. January 24.