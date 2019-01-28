Senior Center To Close Wednesday

Due to the extremely cold weather, the Bond County Senior Center will be closed Wednesday.

No services will be provided, according to Executive Director Jill Jones.

Meals on Wheels deliveries and White Crane meals for this Wednesday have also been cancelled.

Jones said the Meals On Wheels clients will receive an extra meal on Tuesday to cover Wednesday.

The executive director said the cancellations were made for the safety of the volunteers providing services.

Bond County Transit will remain in operation Wednesday.